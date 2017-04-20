New season of ‘Fargo’ starring Ewan McGregor receives rave reviews from critics

McGregor is already being tipped for an Emmy.

The new season of Fargo starring Ewan McGregor in dual roles has received rave reviews from TV critics.

McGregor plays brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy in season three of the US anthology series. As Ray, he looks almost unrecognisable, sporting thinning hair and more body weight than normal.

McGregor recently revealed that to play Ray, he sat for two and half hours of make-up and prosthetics, then finished the look with a receding hairline wig.

Following last night’s season premiere in the US, Fargo holds an 89% approval rating on Metacritic. “We know from the very moment it begins that Fargo once again has a great, big story to tell us,” Vulture declares, while Collider said the show creates an “endlessly interesting world”.

The New York Times is a little more cautious, calling the show “prestige-TV comfort food, a Minnesota hotdish prepared in a four-star kitchen”.

Meanwhile, the Lincoln Journal Star writes: “McGregor’s portrayals, especially when the brothers share the screen, are astonishing, reminding me of Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany’s multiple-role performances in Orphan Black.” TV Guide tips McGregor to win of his own for his “showy” and “excellent” performance.

An official description of McGregor’s characters given by FX reads: “Emmit Stussy is the Parking Lot King of Minnesota. A handsome, self-made, real estate mogul and family man, Emmit sees himself as an American success story. His slightly younger brother, Ray Stussy, on the other hand, is more of a cautionary tale.”

Also starring in the new season of Fargo are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis and Carrie Coon. It is expected to begin in Channel 4 in the UK shortly.