Is a new series of ‘The Moomins’ in coming in 2019?

Could the iconic Scandinavian creatures return?

The Moomins look set to return for a new series in 2019, after a new crowdfunding campaign was launched.

Tove Jansson’s Moomin series of books was adapted into a run of childhood favourite TV shows – with a stop motion programme in the early 1980s before its most famous anime-cartoon version becoming a hit in the ’90s.

Now, Finnish firm Gutsy Animation has launched an IndieGogo crowdfunding campaign to raise $200,000 to help with the costs of producing 13 episodes for 2019 in CGI.

“Tove Jansson published her first Moomin book in 1945,” say Gutsy in a statement. “This was the beginning of the legendary Moomin characters that later evolved into dozens of books, toys, tv series, films and even theme parks that have been adored by millions of fans all over the world.

“Now we are bringing MOOMIN back as an innovative new television animation, which will help bring Moomin to a new generation – and to our screens in a way never seen before. The series will be made using state-of-the-art CGI technology combined with more traditional hand-drawn techniques. Each episode is based on an original storyline or incident from the novels and comic strips. The new series will premiere in 2019, starting with 13 episodes.”

They added: “We want this to be the most faithful version of Tove Jansson’s stories yet committed to screen so for the first time ever, we are inviting YOU, our faithful fans, to become part of the production process and to create the best Moomin series yet!

Over the last two decades, The Moomins have lived on in movies, video games, a ballet, and a number of other Scandinavian cultural exports.

Back in 2009, Bjork even wrote a song for a Moomins movie.