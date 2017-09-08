The new ‘South Park’ game gets more difficult depending on the darkness of your character’s skin

'The Fractured But Wholes' is released in October

The release of ‘South Park’s new computer game ‘The Fractured But Wholes’ sees a feature that makes gameplay more difficult for your character depending on the darkness of their skin.

As Eurogamer reports, a recent preview of the game showed that the ‘character creator’ part of the game shows that characters with lighter skin are classified as “easy”, while gameplay dark skin is “very difficult.”

“Don’t worry, this doesn’t affect combat,” says character Eric Cartman in the game. “Just every other aspect of your whole life.”

It is also reported that characters will also respond to the player’s gender identification -including male, female, and “other” (cisgender and transgender options are available).

Gamers ans ‘South Park’ fans have since taken online to share their reactions:

‘South Park: The Fractured But Wholes’ will be released on October 17, 2017.

Meanwhile, the creators of ‘South Park’ recently spoke out about the “headfuck” of satirising the 2016 US Presidential Election during the show’s last season.