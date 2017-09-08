New ‘Star Trek’ TV series based its Klingons on Trump supporters

"The Klingons are not the enemy, but they do have a different view on things"

As the new ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ TV show approaches, the show-runners have revealed that they wrote the alien species, The Klingons, with Trump supporters as an influence,

The 15-episode season of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ arrives on September 24th. Promoting the show in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, show-runner Aaron Harberts very conscientiously explained how Trump supporters informed the Klingons.

“The allegory is that we really started working on the show in earnest around the time the election was happening”, Harberts began, “The Klingons are going to help us really look at certain sides of ourselves and our country. Isolationism is a big theme. Racial purity is a big theme. The Klingons are not the enemy, but they do have a different view on things”.

“It raises big questions: Should we let people in? Do we want to change? There’s also the question of just because you reach your hand out to someone, do they have to take it? “

Watch the teaser trailer for ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ below.

Star Trek: Discovery will premiere this autumn on CBS All Access in the US and Netflix in the UK. The first season will feature 15 episodes.

Set a decade before Spock, Kirk and the enterprise, the series is billed as “a new chapter in the Star Trek saga”. It’s been created by franchise veteran Alex Kurtzman and American Gods/Hannibal executive producer Bryan Fuller.

Recently, Sonequa Martin-Green, the new series’ lead actor and of ‘Walking Dead’ fame, responded to racist criticism of the show from alt-right trolls.