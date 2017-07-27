New teasers and poster for ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ revealed

The new series of the horror anthology will return to screens in September

New teasers and a new poster for American Horror Story: Cult have been revealed.

The seventh season of the horror anthology series will return to screens in the US on September 5. There is no confirmed UK air date as yet.

So far, the show’s teasers have mainly focused on evil clowns, while show creator Ryan Murphy has also confirmed that season four character Twisty will return in the new batch of episodes.

The new teasers introduce fans to members of the cult revealed in a teaser shared last week (July 20). A narrator ominously says lines like “Surrender everything, especially your fear” over their images.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, one video in particular could reveal more about Evan Peters’ character, Kai. It has previously been revealed that he has blue hair and is in a relationship with Sarah Paulson’s Ally.

One clip shows a clown with blue hair who resembles Peters. “Who you are doesn’t matter, there is no you. There is only us,” says the narrator in that clip. “All must submit.”

New clues and information are being revealed each week on the show’s interactive website, AHS7.com.

On American Horror Story: Cult‘s official Twitter page, meanwhile, a new poster for the series was shared. It shows a female clown with the top part of her head cut off to reveal a brain that looks like a beehive. “Be of like mind,” reads the caption.