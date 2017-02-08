New ‘The Walking Dead’ episode titles and plot details revealed

The show returns to AMC for the second half of Season 7 this Sunday (February 12).

Episode titles and plot details for the next five episodes of The Walking Dead have been revealed.

The season broke off for its traditional mid-season break on December 11. The final eight episodes will return to AMC in the US this Sunday (February 12).

Below, check out details for episodes nine through 13, which may contain potential spoilers.

Episode 7.9 – ‘Rock In The Road’

“Rick is introduced to a new community.”

Episode 7.10 – ‘New Best Friends’

“While searching for a missing Alexandrian, Rick and his group encounter a mysterious collective, its inhabitants unlike any they have come across.”

Episode 7.11 – ‘Hostiles and Calamities’

“An Alexandrian discovers they must navigate the mysterious, confusing and terrifying world within the Saviors’ compound.”

Episode 7.12 – ‘Say Yes’

“The group scavenges for supplies; back in Alexandria, someone must make a morally challenging decision.”

Episode 7.13 – ‘Bury Me Here’

“Things do not go as planned when a group of Kingdommers delivers goods to the Saviors during a routine supply drop-off.”

The first half of the seventh season was blighted by falling ratings and criticism from fans, with a 7 million drop in viewers in the US by the time the eighth episode, ‘Hearts Still Beating’, aired in December.

Executive producer Greg Nicatero recently insisted that the violence in the zombie drama is unlikely to be toned down despite criticism over its Season Seven premiere.

“The violence in the premiere was pronounced for a reason. The awfulness of what happened to the characters was very specific to that episode and the beginning of this whole new story,” he said.

“I don’t think like that’s the base level of violence that necessarily should be on the show. It should be specific to a story and a purpose, and there was a purpose of traumatising these characters to a point where maybe they would have been docile for the rest of their lives, which was Negan’s point.”