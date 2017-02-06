Watch the trailer for the new series of ‘Top Gear’

Matt LeBlanc will head a new three-man presenting team for the beleaguered BBC motoring show

The first trailer for the forthcoming new season of Top Gear has been released.

The BBC’s long-running motoring show has endured a tumultuous couple of years, which was kick-started by the highly-publicised departure of long-term presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in April 2015 after Clarkson reportedly punched one of the show’s producers. Radio presenter Chris Evans took over with Friends actor Matt LeBlanc for the 23rd season of Top Gear, but poor ratings and fan criticism led to Evans announcing his exit after just one season.

Top Gear will motor on into its next season with LeBlanc leading the programme, where he will be joined by new hosts Chris Harris and Rory Reid.

Ahead of its return, the first trailer for the new season has been shared – showing LeBlanc, Harris and Reid explaining themselves to the BBC’s fictional insurance department in between interspersed clips from the new season, showing the trio driving a series of cars recklessly.

Watch the first trailer for the 24th season of Top Gear below.

Meanwhile, Clarkson, Hammond and May’s new show, The Grand Tour, recently debuted on the Amazon streaming platform.