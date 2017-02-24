New ‘Twin Peaks’ posters unveiled to celebrate ‘Twin Peaks Day’

David Lynch's cult show returns in May

Today is ‘Twin Peaks Day’, the day of the year that Laura Palmer’s body was found in David Lynch’s classic TV show Twin Peaks. To mark the occasion, Showtime has released new posters for its upcoming revival series.

Twin Peaks season 3 will arrive on the US network with a two-episode, two-hour premiere on May 21. The show’s original run came to an end in 1991.

These two new posters depict the now-iconic photo of Palmer, as well as Kyle McLachlan’s character Special Agent Dale Cooper in modern times. Both posters include the tagline: “It Is Happening Again”. See below.

Press

Press

Meanwhile, Showtime will host a special Twin Peaks event at SXSW festival in Austin, Texas next month, featuring performances from Tame Impala’s Cameron Avery, Neko Case, Real Estate and more, plus an appearance from McLachlan.

The new season will consist of 18 episodes in total, with the network’s CEO, David Nevins, describing it as “the pure heroin version of David Lynch”.

Watch a trailer below: