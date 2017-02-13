Watch Rick prepare for war against Negan in the new trailer for ‘The Walking Dead’

The seventh season of the hit AMC show resumed in the US last night, and will return in the UK on FOX tonight (February 13)

The official trailer for the tenth episode of The Walking Dead‘s seventh season has been released, showing a glimpse of Rick as he prepares for war against Negan.

The current season of the hit AMC show resumed in the US last night (February 12) after its traditional mid-season break. Its first block of eight episodes divided fans and critics, with ratings also dropping after a very strong start back in October.

Spoilers for the seventh season of The Walking Dead lie below – proceed with caution

After last night’s ninth episode – which established that the latter half of this season will follow Rick and his group of survivors as they attempt to defeat Negan and his villainous group of Saviors – it appears that war within the show’s dystopian universe will soon break out, with the various survivors’ communities (including Hilltop and the Kingdom) encouraged by Rick to band together to defeat Negan.

Watch the trailer for the tenth episode of The Walking Dead‘s seventh season below. The episode in question will air in the US on Sunday (February 19) and in the UK on February 20.

Speaking to NME last month, Lennie James – who plays Morgan Jones on the show – hinted that viewers can be in for a surprise with the remainder of season seven.

“There are some people who go to the dark side who are going to take you by surprise, and there are some people who are going to come over to the light – and that’s all a matter of perspective,” James revealed. “As with this show, nothing’s going to move in a straight line. But one of the things that’s inevitable is that we’re heading to war.”