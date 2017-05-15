The next season of ‘New Girl’ will be the last

Say goodbye to the friends in the loft

Hit US TV show ‘New Girl’ has been renewed for one final season – but it will be the last.

The sitcom, starring Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson, will be returning for a seventh series, but the cast have confirmed that this will be the end of the show.

“‘New Girl’ has been picked up for 8 final episodes,” wrote Johnson on Twitter. “Very excited to be able to finish what we started. Also Happy Mother’s Day, ladies.”

Season six ended with main characters Jess and Nick getting back together, while Schmidt and CeCe announced

Speaking of the potential plot for season seven, executive producer David Finkel told Entertainment Weekly: “Obviously, Jess and Nick ended where they ended and we want to look at that and figure out how to make that play in some more interesting way. I think there’s still stuff that has to be done with all the characters.”

Finkel continued: “I would like to get back to doing some more work stories for Winston. I’d like to see what he’s like getting promoted at work and becoming a detective – I think that would be fun.

“I think that it’d be really, really fun – the way that it was fun to see Schmidt as a bridezilla – to see Schmidt as a helicopter daddy for his child and see what he’s like as a father.”

‘New Girl’ first aired in September 2011.