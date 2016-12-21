Watch a preview of Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally’s ‘Summer of 69’ live tour special

The husband-and-wife comedy duo have toured the 'Summer of 69: No Apostrophe' for a number of years

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally have previewed a “documentary” skit from the upcoming live special of their comedy tour, ‘Summer of 69: No Apostrophe’.

The husband-and-wife duo, who married in 2003, have appeared on screen together in Will & Grace (which Mullally starred in as Karen), Parks & Recreation and You, Me & The Apocalypse.

Offerman and Mullally have toured the show since 2014, and brought it to London back in September for a series of live dates. Mullally appeared on Conan in the US last night (December 20) to announce that they would be shooting a live special of the comedy show on January 14 at the Irvine Barclay Theatre & Cheng Hall in Irvine, California.

To promote the forthcoming special, the duo shared a clip of some “real documentary footage from around the house,” which shows Mullally having her make-up done while on the phone to Offerman, who is in the bath.

Watch the skit below.

Mullally may well have a busy 2017, with the actress seemingly on a one-woman-mission to bring about the return of Will & Grace. The sitcom is heavily rumoured to be in the running for a reboot, with Mullally saying last weekend that the return of Will & Grace could “make America great again.”

Offerman, meanwhile, released an audiobook earlier this year, which featured woodwork-themed songs co-written by Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy.