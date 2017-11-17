Minaj aimed to "break the internet" with cover

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj attempted to “break the internet” with her explicit Paper magazine cover. Now, the instantly-iconic shot has been parodied by Netflix’s BoJack Horseman and in the style of cult cartoon Rick and Morty.

Unveiling the cover for its winter edition this week (November 14), Paper magazine declared that Minaj was attempting to “break the internet” with her NSFW cover – a reference to the cover line used on the publication’s famous Kim Kardashian cover back in 2014.

Now the BoJack Horseman Twitter account has shared a spoof of Minaj’s cover, along with the caption: “Feelin’ myself”, a reference to Minaj’s Beyonce collaboration of the same name.

London-based artist J King has also shared a parody of the Paper cover featuring Rick from Rick and Morty, dubbed “Ricki Minaj”.

See those below:

Speaking about Minaj’s cover, Paper’s creative director Drew Elliott said: “We have never called an issue ‘Break the Internet’ since we did it back in 2014 with Kim Kardashian. It takes a certain type of talent, with an awesome fan base and the ability to put trust in PAPER to work our magic. I have always loved all of the looks that Nicki has done (and she has done them all). Her style (typically anchored by her off-the-charts hair choices) matches her musical talent perfectly.

“‘Break the Internet’ is all about the big idea, the word, the image. It came to me one day that “Minaj à trois” had never been done. HOW? We have seen different versions of Nicki, from high fashion to seductive to in-your-face and eye-catching all at the same time. But we had never seen all of these together – and now we have the chance, thanks to our cover shoot with the rap star and Ellen von Unwerth.”

Minaj is thought to be currently recording the follow-up to her 2014 record ‘The Pinkprint’, which was her third studio album. The rapper told fans back in September that the new album “is so fucking good”.