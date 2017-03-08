‘The Night Manager’ second series confirmed

Spy drama starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie was a huge hit

A second series of The Night Manager has been confirmed.

Director Susanne Bier said the script was “slowly being developed” for the follow-up.

Based on John Le Carré‘s 1993 spy novel, The Night Manager aired on BBC One in February and March last year and became a huge ratings hit, attracting between eight and 10 million viewers an episode.

Stars Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie previously dismissed rumours that a second series is in the works, citing a lack of source material. “It’s based on a novel, we’ve got to the end of the novel and John Le Carré has yet to write another novel, so in cold practical terms, no, we’re done,” Laurie said last April.

Bier has now told Broadcast: “We all very much want to do a Season Two, but the thing we absolutely do not want is to do something that does not live up to the level of Season One. That would be a really bad idea.”

Producer Simon Cornwall also recently suggested there could be a second series in the pipeline.

“There’s no book and there’s never been a Le Carré story that has been extended beyond the confines of the novel. It would be interesting to try that,” he said.

“We wouldn’t do something that we didn’t feel had a fighting chance of being even better than the first one. We might not succeed, but I think if you don’t go in with ambition, there’s actually no point in doing it.”

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that a new series helmed by Black Mirror director Owen Harris and The Night Manager writer David Farr is being launched on Netflix and the BBC.

Troy: Fall Of A City will be a limited series set around the events of the Trojan War and the love affair between Paris and Helen of Troy.

It is set to premiere later this year.