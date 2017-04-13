Noel Fielding accused of ‘doing blackface’ in new artwork

The piece is called 'Black Borg' and is on sale now for £800.

Fans have expressed their disappointment after a piece of artwork showing Noel Fielding as a “black Björn Borg” went on sale.

Titled ‘Black Borg’, the limited edition print is being sold by Hooligan Art Dealer. It shows Fielding’s face and neck covered in black paint as he wears a Björn Borg-style wig. According to The Sun, it is being sold for £800.

On Twitter, Fielding has been accused of “doing blackface”, and called “a let down” and a “disappointment”.

It is understood that the picture was taken behind the scenes while Fielding was making his BBC sketch show Noel Fielding’s Luxury Comedy around five years ago. The comedian was painted black for a sketch called “Ice cream eyes” in which he had ice cream scoops for eyes – check out a screen grab of the scene below.

In March it was announced that Fielding will be co-hosting the new series of Great British Bake Off on Channel 4. Mary Berry later said she doesn’t know who he is.

Fielding also appears in Kasabian’s latest music video for ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’, which has been called “damaging” by a mental health charity.