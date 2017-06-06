Noel Fielding ‘banned from wearing black’ on new series of ‘Great British Bake Off’

Channel 4 bosses reportedly want to tone down new host's 'wacky style'

Noel Fielding has reportedly been banned from wearing black clothing by bosses of the new series of Great British Bake Off.

It was announced earlier this year that the Mighty Boosh star is teaming up with Sandi Toksvig to host Channel 4’s first series of Bake Off, replacing departing BBC presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. TV chef Prue Leith will be a new judge alongside Paul Hollywood, who opted to move stations with the show.

The Sun reports that Channel 4 are aiming to tone down Fielding’s “wacky style” but will allow the comedian to “don some more ­extravagant, colourful ­outfits later in the series once viewers have got used to him”.

A source reportedly told the tabloid: “Noel first became popular because he didn’t look like everyone else on TV. He was dark and grungy and enjoyed being weird. But now he is about to be front and centre on the nation’s favourite programme, so he is having to make some big changes to his persona. Channel 4 are clearly fans of Noel and want him to make an impact on Bake Off, but they need to rein him in and make him more clean-cut. They’ve had to reach a ­compromise on his wacky style — toning down the black. It may not seem like much, but it means a major wardrobe reshuffle for Noel. Don’t expect him to turn up in a ­boring shirt and jeans, though. He’s vowed to don some more ­extravagant, colourful ­outfits later in the series once viewers have got used to him.”

In March, Fielding tweeted that he would be “representing goths in the mainstream”. See that tweet below.

Following Fielding’s shock announcement as a new Bake Off host, departing judge Mary Berry admitted that she had never heard of him.

Asked if she could have worked with Fielding, Berry said: “I don’t know him, but I’d take my chances.”