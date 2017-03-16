Noel Fielding to host new ‘Great British Bake Off’ on Channel 4

Sandi Toksvig and Prue Leith will also join Paul Hollywood

Ex-Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding is set to co-host the new-look Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 alongside QI‘s Sandi Toksvig.

It was announced last year that Channel 4 had won the rights to the much-loved cooking show after outbidding the BBC, its previous broadcaster. The move proved controversial, with presenting duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins leaving the show as well as judge Mary Berry. Paul Hollywood opted to move stations with the show.

Now it has been confirmed that the next series of Bake Off will be hosted by Fielding and Toksvig, with TV chef Prue Leith taking on a judging role alongside Hollywood.

Fielding says of the news: “GBBO is one of my favourite shows. I’ve always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It’s basically the double.”

Toksvig said she is honoured to be part of “this national treasure of a show”, adding: “Noel Fielding is one of the nicest guys in showbusiness. The first time I met him I felt like I had met a rather wayward cousin whose take on the world made me laugh. The only down side is that he has much better dress sense that I do.”

Leith said: “I am just so thrilled to be joining Paul, Sandi and Noel on the biggest show on TV and I cannot wait to see what the real stars of the show – the bakers – are going to create for us. It is such an honour to be part of The Great British Bake Off team.”

Hollywood, meanwhile, released a statement saying: “Prue is a hugely respected culinary legend and Sandi and Noel are warm and utterly hilarious. I cannot wait to get back in the tent with the bakers.”

The BBC recently announced details of a new cooking show of its own, titled The Big Family Cooking Showdown. Former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain will host with Zoe Ball, while Rosemary Shrager and Giorgio Locatelli will judge.