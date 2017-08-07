Noel Fielding responds to backlash after saying he won’t eat any cakes on ‘Bake Off’

'Mighty Boosh' star claims that he was misquoted in a recent Sunday Times article

New Bake Off host Noel Fielding has responded to a backlash from fans after he was quoted as saying that he wouldn’t eat any cakes on the show because “no one likes a tubby guy”. He has since claimed that he was misquoted and had jokingly said that “nobody likes a tubby goth”.

It was announced earlier this year that Mighty Boosh star Fielding is teaming up with Sandi Toksvig to host Channel 4’s first series of Bake Off, replacing departing BBC presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. TV chef Prue Leith will be a new judge alongside Paul Hollywood, who opted to move stations with the show. Channel 4’s new-look series is “coming soon”.

Ahead of the new Bake Off series, Fielding reportedly told The Sunday Times: “I get more work when I’m thinner, so I can’t put on weight.” He is also quoted as saying: “No one likes a tubby gut is what I’m saying… I don’t eat anything, I’m like a plant,” he added: “It’s not that I don’t like cake, I have a very sweet tooth.”

However, Fielding has since claiming that he had actually said “nobody likes a tubby goth” and “was taking the piss out of myself.” He added: “I love cake”.

Watch an animated trailer for the new series of Bake Off below.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Noel Fielding had been banned from wearing black clothing on the new series of GBBO.

Tabloid reports claimed that Channel 4 are aiming to tone down Fielding’s “wacky style” but will allow the comedian to “don some more ­extravagant, colourful ­outfits later in the series once viewers have got used to him”.