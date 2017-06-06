The OC’s Mischa Barton declares ‘victory’ in ‘revenge porn’ legal battle

Star's ex attempted to sell a sex tape featuring the actress to porn outlets

Mischa Barton has declared victory in her ‘revenge porn’ lawsuit, blocking an attempted sale of a sex tape starring the actress.

In March, reports suggested that a sex tape involving Barton was being shopped to porn companies, with the former OC actress filing a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Jon Zacharias, who she claimed to be one of the perpetrators behind the attempted sale.

Now, according to CBS Los Angeles, Barton appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court and reached a settlement with her ex, with Zacharias agreeing not to distribute any images of the star and to turn them over to Barton.

“COURT VICTORY today with Mischa Barton,” Barton’s lawyer Lisa Bloom tweeted, adding: “Distribution of the explicit images banned, ex stays 100 yards away forever.”

“Today we have won an important agreement, which permanently blocks the dissemination of these images,” Barton’s lawyer later said in a statement to People. “All explicit photos and videos of Mischa must be handed over to me immediately. Her ex must stay 100 yards away from her today, tomorrow, and forever. And the court will retain jurisdiction over the case in case we need further enforcement.”

“I am proud to declare victory for Mischa,” the statement adds. “She did this not just for herself, but for all women and girls. Mischa wants everyone to know that we have the right to control our own bodies and decide whether or not to have explicit photos out there for the world to see. If a woman wants to do that, fine. If she doesn’t, fine. The choice is hers and hers alone.”