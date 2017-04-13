An official ‘Rick and Morty’ VR game is coming

It's described as a "a fast-paced, chaotic VR adventure".

A Rick and Morty VR game is coming later this month.

Adult Swim and Owlchemy Labs have announced that the game, titled Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, will be released a week today (April 20).

The game’s makers describe it as “a fast-paced, chaotic VR adventure complete with mechanics and mayhem only possible in VR”.

They add: “Fans will experience the show in a totally new way – personally living life as a clone of Morty and all the trauma that comes with it. Navigate and rummage through Rick’s garage and the Smith household, and step through portals to alternate worlds. Follow Rick’s directions at your own risk to solve puzzles and complete missions in room-scale virtual reality.”

Watch a teaser for Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality below.

The game will be available from April 20 for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets on Steam and Oculus Home, priced at $29.99 (just under £24).

Episode one of the new season of Rick and Morty debuted unexpectedly on Adult Swim’s website on April Fool’s Day. However, fans will have to wait until the summer to see the rest of season three.