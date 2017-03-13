OJ Simpson reportedly courted by ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

The disgraced former NFL player is set to be released early from his 33-year sentence in October

OJ Simpson is reportedly being sought by Celebrity Big Brother bosses to appear on the show in the near future.

The disgraced former NFL player is currently serving a 33-year sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery, a punishment he was sentenced to in 2008. However, Simpson is set to be released early from his long sentence this year, with October the current timeframe for his release date.

While he’ll likely be released on parole, bosses from Celebrity Big Brother – which is broadcast in the UK on Channel 5 – are reportedly interested in booking Simpson onto an edition of the reality show in the next few years.

As reported by the Daily Star Online, Celebrity Big Brother bosses see Simpson as “box office TV.” A spokesman for the channel didn’t confirm or deny the reports, stating: “We don’t comment on speculation about future housemates.”

The infamous 1995 court case where Simpson was cleared of killing his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman was recently made into a dramatisation for the American Crime Story anthology series.

You can see the pictorial comparison of the people involved in the actual trial and the actors who played them in last year’s acclaimed series The People vs OJ Simpson here.