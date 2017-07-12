‘Orange Is The New Black’ cast could find themselves divided during season 6

Now this sounds intriguing...

Fans are speculating that season 6 of Orange Is The New Black could introduce a markedly different set-up.

Season 5 of the hit Netflix drama culminated in a prison riot which saw one of the show’s supporting characters killed. Because of this, Inquisitr reports, inmates could be divided in two during season 6.

Some of the key characters would remain at the show’s usual correctional facility, Litchfield, while others could be transferred to a maximum security prison because of their involvement in the riot and killing.

Season 5 of Orange Is The New Black launched on Netflix in June, but only after hacker leaked its episodes around a month before the launch date.

Netflix has already renewed the show for a sixth and seventh season. When the show was renewed in 2016 for a further three seasons, creator Jenji Kohan said: “Three more years! Not quite a political term, but still plenty of time to do some interesting things. In some cultures, ‘May you lead an interesting life,’ is a curse, but I don’t live in those cultures. Here’s to keeping it interesting. Thanks Netflix!”

Kohan has yet to confirm whether she wants the show to continue beyond its seventh season, which is due to launch in 2019.