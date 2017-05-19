Watch ‘Orange Is The New Black’ stars parody ‘Black Mirror’ episode ‘San Junipero’

The clip sees characters Taystee and Poussey reunite

Black Mirror crosses over with Orange Is The New Black in a new promo video for the new season of the latter show.

Orange Is The New Black season five will arrive on Netflix come June 9. Watch a recent trailer here. The show, which first aired in 2013, centres around a group of inmates at a female prison.

In this new clip, aptly titled ‘Orange Is The New Black Mirror’, characters Taystee and Poussey reunite in a parody of popular Black Mirror episode ‘San Junipero’. Watch beneath.

Meanwhile, the new season of Orange Is The New Black has reportedly leaked online after Netflix refused to pay a “modest” ransom to a hacker threatened the streaming service.

The perpetrator, who uses a ‘The Dark Overlord’ moniker, released 10 episodes of the prison drama last month (April 29). It wasn’t, however, Netflix that got hacked, according to a Variety correspondent.

‘The Dark Overlord’ hacked Larson Studios which is one of the many third-party vendors hired to do specific tasks on a show – tasks like colour correction, subtitling or, in this instance, audio finishing. These smaller studips have access to sensitive data and, in this case, entire seasons of TV shows prior to their release without the souped-up cyber-security of larger studios.

However, ‘The Dark Overlord’ hasn’t promised to stop there. It’s unknown whether Netflix refused the hacker’s terms or just remained silent but according to Twitter, the hacker also has access to unreleased episodes from several other companies including ABC, National Geographic and Fox.

In a statement, Netflix said: “We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.”