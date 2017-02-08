‘Orange Is The New Black’ season 5 release date revealed

Netflix show returns this summer

The return date of Orange Is The New Black has been announced.

The Netflix show, which first aired in 2013, centres around a group of inmates at a female prison.

Its fourth season was released via the streaming service in June 2016, with a video teaser posted to Twitter now confirming that season five will be released on June 9, 2017. See that Twitter announcement below.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the new season will take place across a three day period.

Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee in the show, recently said that events will unfold “over the course of three days”, adding: “It will be very detailed, very intense. You better get ready, get your popcorn, your tissues.”

The show recently won Best Comedy Ensemble at the SAG Awards. In her politicised acceptance speech, Taylor Schilling (who plays Piper Chapman) said: “We stand up here representing a diverse group of people, representing generations of families that have sought better life here – from places like Nigeria, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Ireland”.

“And we know that its going to be up to us, and all of you probably too… to keep telling stories that show that what unites is stronger than the forces that seek to divide us.” Watch below.