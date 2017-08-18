‘Orange Is The New Black’ season 6 will deal with the ‘repercussions’ of the riot

Adrienne C. Moore, who plays Cindy, in the show has spoken about what to expect from the next series

Orange Is The New Black season six will deal with the “repercussions” of the riot in season five, according to one of its stars.

The latest series of the hit Netflix show took place over three days and followed the rising tension in a prison riot, following the death of inmate Poussey Washington (who was played by Samira Wiley).

Actor Adrienne C. Moore, who plays Cindy in the show, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about what to expect from the next season, revealing that filming had just begun.

“Toward the end of season five, there were some people that were agreeing to stick together, and there were some people that were looking out for themselves,” she said. “We’ll see the repercussions of those decisions in this next season.”

Moore also explained that the show’s crew hadn’t told the cast what is to come in the new batch of episodes, saying they don’t want to spoil it for the actors. “They don’t want to tell us, and I asked them, ‘Well, don’t you guys want us to know so we can go into the episodes [knowing] what we’re snaking toward?’

“They said, ‘No, because part of it is your discovery as the episodes go. If we tell you everything upfront, then it might alter or shift or change how you might approach something if you didn’t know what was going happen.

She added producers wanted the cast to “take the journey” of the series, much like viewers.

Fans have been speculating that the next series could see the inmates split between two separate prisons.

Some of the key characters would remain at the show’s usual correctional facility, Litchfield, while others could be transferred to a maximum security prison because of their involvement in the riot and killing, according to Inquisitr.