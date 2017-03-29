Original Aunt Viv actress hits out at ‘Fresh Prince’ cast after reuniting without her

Janet Hubert was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid after three seasons

Janet Hubert, who originally starred as Aunt Viv in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, has hit out at the rest of the show’s cast after they reunited without her.

Hubert played Vivian Banks in Fresh Prince from its first season in 1990 until the end of its third season in 1993. Daphne Maxwell Reid took over the role from 1993 until 1996. Hubert was reportedly fired after becoming pregnant, although Will Smith has said that the pair found it difficult to work together prior to that.

The Fresh Prince cast enjoyed a mini-reunion over the weekend, with Smith and co-star Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks, posting photos online.

The pair were joined by Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (the second Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey the butler). James Avery, who played Uncle Philip, passed away in December 2013.

Hubert has since taken to Facebook to describe Ribeiro as a “media hoe” and the picture a “so called reunion photo”.

“There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince,” Hubert says. “I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level.”

She also promises to publish a memoir called Perfection Is Not A Sitcom Mom, which will provide a “behind the scenes story” of the show, and says that Ribeiro was “always the ass wipe for Will”.

See the reunion photos in question below: