Oxford Circus tube station gets ‘Stranger Things’ makeover

The central London underground station has been revamped ahead of the hotly-anticipated return of the Netflix show

Oxford Circus underground station has received a Stranger Things-themed makeover ahead of the show’s return later this week.

The hit Netflix series will return to the streaming platform for its second season on Friday (October 27), with the nine new episodes following the richly-received debut season – which debuted in July 2016.

Tying in with the impending second season of Stranger Things is a new promotional campaign at Oxford Circus station in central London, which has seen a number of its walls daubed in spooky wallpaper.

See images and a video of the Stranger Things makeover at Oxford Circus station below.

Meanwhile, the first reviews of season two of Stranger Things have seen critics hailing the return of the show, with E! Online exclaiming “have no fear, kids: Stranger Things 2 lives up to the hype”. The Hollywood Reporter remarked that “Stranger Things 2 is quite good and, if your expectations are in check, largely satisfying,” while The Daily Telegraph said “this second outing more than lives up to it”.

Last weekend, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard parted ways with agent Tyler Grasham following claims of sexual abuse that were levelled at the latter.

APA, the agency Grasham worked for, released a statement that said: “APA takes these allegations extremely seriously and is investigating this matter”.