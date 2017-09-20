Pablo Escobar’s brother sends chilling message to Netflix over ‘Narcos’

He's demanding $1billion and encouraging them to 'hire hitmen' as security

The brother of the late Pablo Escobar has sent a chilling message to Netflix after a ‘Narcos‘ location scout was shot dead – urging them to ‘hire hitmen’ as security.

Earlier this month, the 37-year-old Carlos Muñoz Portal was scouting locations for season four of the popular Netflix series, before his bullet-riddled body and car were found in a remote area near the borders of Hidalgo state, a hugely violent area of the country.

Now in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 71-year-old Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria (formerly known as the ‘chief of hitmen’), has strongly spoken against Netflix returning the film in the area without his permission.

“I don’t want Netflix or any other film production company to film any movies in Medellin or Colombia that relates to me or my brother Pablo without authorization from Escobar Inc,” he said. “It is very dangerous. Especially without our blessing. This is my country.”

Asked about what measures Netflix should take to increase security for their ‘Narcos’ crew, he replied: “You have to eliminate all threats. When I was walking in the jungle one day, I had a bag with $2 million in $100 bills. The army was searching for me and Pablo at this time. Suddenly, we are being shot at.

“Both me and Pablo, along with a few security people, start running towards a small channel of water, we swim away. This was all done without guns. If you have the intellect, you don’t need to use weapons. If not, you have to. In this case, Netflix should provide hitmen to their people as security.”

Last year, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria demanded $1billion from the show for using his brother’s likeness without the family’s permission. Now, he’s threatening legal action and to ‘close their little show down’.

“Netflix are scared,” he continued. “They sent us a long letter to threaten us. Right now, we are in discussions with them through our attorneys Browne George Ross LLP to obtain our $1 billion payment. If we don’t receive it, we will close their little show.

“You see, we own all the trademarks to all of our names and also for the Narcos brand. I don’t play around with these people in Silicon Valley. They have their phones and nice products. But they don’t know life and would never dare to survive in the jungle of Medellin or Colombia. I have done that.”

He added: “Their mothers should have left them in the womb. That is what we tell people like this if they come to Colombia.”

Responding to the location scout’s death, a ‘Narcos’ spokesman said: “We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family.

“The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”