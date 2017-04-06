Pamela Anderson responds to rumours that she’s dating Julian Assange

'Baywatch' star has been visiting WikiLeaks founder at the Ecuadorian embassy in London

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has responded to tabloid reports that she’s dating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Since 2012, Assange has been living in political exile at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. He has been accused of rape in Sweden, an allegation he denies, and fears extradition to the United States for leaking classified information.

According to reports, Anderson and Assange first met in 2014 after being introduced by designer Vivienne Westwood. Anderson has been photographed visiting the Ecuadorian embassy on numerous occasions since.

Speaking to People about dating rumours, Anderson said: “Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this.”

She went on to say: “I understand that our ‘affair’ and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation. That’s fine, but I’d rather not go into private details. Let’s just say everyone deserves love.”

Describing her relationship with Assange as “challenging” due to the circumstances, Anderson continued: “We talk about the world. He’s a very good teacher. Julian is one of my favourite people. He is a refugee. He might be the most famous refugee of our time— famous for being persecuted.”

“ I’m very concerned about his well-being and safety,” Anderson said. “ He’s a good person who cares about the world. He is a kind and deeply empathetic person. He is funny, sensitive, romantic, surprisingly resourceful. He’s a good man.”

Earlier this year, Assange was quoted as describing Anderson as “an attractive person with an attractive personality”, adding: “She’s no idiot at all. Psychologically she’s very savvy.”