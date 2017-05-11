Paris Hilton claims she invented the selfie

The former reality television star says she would've taken a photograph with a beeper "if it had a camera on it"

Paris Hilton has claimed in a new interview that she invented the selfie.

The former TV star – who was ubiquitous in the 2000s with such shows as The Simple Life – has spoken out in a new interview that covers her rise to fame during the last decade.

Speaking to W Magazine, Hilton said that she was the one behind the modern craze.

“If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it,” Hilton said, before agreeing with the notion that she’d invented the phenomenon. “I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera.”

Rather than being totally remembered for her past, however, Hilton told the magazine that she hopes to known for her business endeavours in later years.

“It’s a totally different vibe,” said Hilton. “I’m more mature now. I hate when people call me a ‘former reality star.’ I want to be known for my business and inventing a new wave.”

Late last year, Hilton explained why she voted for Donald Trump in November’s US Presidential Election.

Describing her relationship with the President, the 36-year-old said: “It’s pretty amazing, I’ve known him my entire life and he’s always been incredibly supportive of me.”