Paul Weller discusses surprise ‘Sherlock’ cameo

"I couldn't pop to the local caff dressed as a viking, man. It'd be like a fucking 'Monty Python' sketch"

Paul Weller has spoken about his blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in the latest season of Sherlock, revealing that he had to stay in costume as a Viking corpse for six hours during filming.

The former Jam frontman’s surprise appearance in the final episode of the latest season of the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring BBC drama arrived back in January, and caught many viewers and Weller fans by surprise.

Weller has now recalled the story behind his cameo, revealing that he had repeatedly asked Sherlock star Martin Freeman for a small walk-on part as “a busker of something.”

But, once Weller eventually got the call to join the set of Sherlock in June 2016, the 58-year-old discovered that he’d actually be playing a viking corpse during a montage sequence.

“I was there dressed as a fucking viking for six hours. Six hours,” Weller recalled in a new interview with Q. “I couldn’t go anywhere. I couldn’t pop to the local caff dressed as a viking, man. It’d be like a fucking Monty Python sketch.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Weller ruled out ever appearing on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, declaring: “Talk to that cunt? You’re joking me – I don’t do that stuff.”

The guitarist’s latest album, ‘A Kind Revolution’, is out on Friday (May 12).