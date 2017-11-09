‘Peaky Blinders’ creator discusses the show’s future

"We're all thinking that five will be the last one, but it's not set in stone"

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has commented on the future of the hit show, stating that its upcoming season may not be its last after all.

Knight has previously stated that he plans to produce just five seasons of the gangster show, but has since backtracked. Speaking to Digital Spy, he explained: “We’re all thinking that five will be the last one, but it’s not set in stone. I don’t want to be a hostage to that.”

He continued: “I mean, I always hope we will get more. For all we know, we may even go beyond that. But for the moment, I’m pacing so that the next 12 hours will tell the rest of the story. I hope that, at the end of episode 6 of series 4, there will be a big surprise which will fire us off into series 5.”

The end of season 5, however, will definitely hold “some sort of closure”, he teased.

Recently, Cillian Murphy opened up on the prospect of Peaky Blinders heading to the big screen, and hinted that Knight may already be working on an adaptation of the hugely popular BBC series.

Murphy, who plays notorious gangster Tommy Shelby in the crime drama, explained in an interview with Esquire that Knight was beginning to explore ideas about how to translate the action to a feature length format.