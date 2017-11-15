New ‘Peaky Blinders’ cast member promises “fireworks” between her character and Tommy Shelby

The fourth season of the acclaimed Steven Knight-created drama returns to UK screens tonight (November 15)

Charlie Murphy has promised “fireworks” between her character Jessie Eden and Tommy Shelby in the new season of Peaky Blinders.

Murphy is new to the cast for the fourth season of the acclaimed BBC drama, which returns to screens tonight in the UK (November 15) on BBC 2 at 9pm.

Speaking ahead of the season premiere, Murphy has previewed what to expect from her introduction to the show as Jessie Eden – a real historical figure who was an important trade union activist, particularly in the 1920s and 30s.

“I find it inspirational that Jessie Eden was a woman who spent a lifetime fighting for justice, freedom and equality,” Murphy told The Daily Telegraph. “But I also find it upsetting that for some reason the history books decided to forget her.

“For me the biggest challenge of the role was to bring her back into the spotlight, to honour her and to get everything – including the Brummie accent – right.”

Murphy also hinted that Jessie Eden will come head-to-head with Peaky Blinders‘ lead character Tommy Shelby, who is played by Cillian Murphy, during the new season.

“She starts to do a lot of research on Tommy – what he owns, which is quite a lot of the factory itself, and what he does, which she doesn’t especially approve of. And, let’s just say that they don’t exactly see eye to eye,” Murphy said.

“But isn’t there something enjoyable about watching two characters who are always trying to outsmart each other? There are always fireworks when they’re on the screen together and that, for me, is exciting.”

Yetsterday (November 14), it was announced that Iggy Pop and Jarvis Cocker had recorded together for the new season of Peaky Blinders.