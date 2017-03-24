‘Peaky Blinders’ Season Four details emerge

Cillian Murphy and co were recently spotted shooting in Liverpool



Plot details for Season Four of Peaky Blinders have emerged, with Adrien Brody being confirmed for the BBC drama.

Creator Steven Knight teased The Pianist star’s appearance by saying: “He genuinely was the actor in my head when I wrote the part. I’m sure he will be a formidable presence in the world of the Peaky Blinders.”

The series will begin with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) receiving a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve which sparks concerns that the Peaky Blinders are in mortal danger.

Fleeing his country home, he returns to Birmingham to prepare for an oncoming war.

Adrien Brody/Getty

Tom Hardy, who plays baker Alfie Solomons, has also been spotted on the period drama’s set in Liverpool, reports The Independent.

It was previously revealed that a series of photos had emerged from the set as filming started on the new series.

The streets of Liverpool had been given a 1920s makeover to be transformed into a set, while various sources have shared photos of Cillian Murphy and co filming around the town – including an action scene in which his character of Thomas Shelby is seen running down the street with a pistol.

The next series is expected to hit TV screens in October.

In statement to the BBC, Knight said that the fourth series is likely to be set in 1926 and will include the General Strike.

Last May, the BBC announced that it had ordered a fourth and fifth series.

As well as two more series, it was recently rumoured that a Peaky Blinders film could be in the works.

The show has also become known for making perfect soundtrack choices with songs by The White Stripes, Royal Blood and PJ Harvey. Actor Cillian Murphy has claimed that David Bowie personally asked to have his music featured in the show.