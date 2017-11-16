Fans react to ‘Peaky Blinders’ return’s cliffhanger ending

The show returned last night

Peaky Blinders season four kicked off last night, and many fans have been left reeling by the ‘dramatic’ start.

Spoilers for Peaky Blinders season 4, episode 1 are below.

The gangster show saw a star turn from Hollywood actor Adrian Brody, who showed up shortly after Cillian Murphy’s Thomas Shelby received the Black Hand of the Sicilian mafia at a Christmas meal.

In true mafioso style, the episode’s shock ending saw two major characters – John Shelby and Michael Gray – gunned down in a surprise attack.

Fans have, predictably, been left reeling by the rollercoaster episode – check out some of the best reactions to Peaky Blinders’ action-packed season opener below.

Speaking ahead of the season premiere, new cast member Charlie Murphy previewed what to expect from her introduction to the show as Jessie Eden – a real historical figure who was an important trade union activist, particularly in the 1920s and 30s.

“I find it inspirational that Jessie Eden was a woman who spent a lifetime fighting for justice, freedom and equality,” Murphy told The Daily Telegraph. “But I also find it upsetting that for some reason the history books decided to forget her.”

Murphy also hinted that Jessie Eden will come head-to-head with Peaky Blinders‘ lead character Tommy Shelby, who is played by Cillian Murphy, during the new season. “She starts to do a lot of research on Tommy – what he owns, which is quite a lot of the factory itself, and what he does, which she doesn’t especially approve of. And, let’s just say that they don’t exactly see eye to eye,” Murphy said. “But isn’t there something enjoyable about watching two characters who are always trying to outsmart each other? There are always fireworks when they’re on the screen together and that, for me, is exciting.”