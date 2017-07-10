‘Peaky Blinders’ wrap up filming for series four

BBC show is expected to return later this year

Peaky Blinders has finished filming for its new series.

Series four of the hit show started filming back in March, and is due to hit screens in late 2017.

Last May, the BBC announced that it had ordered a fourth and fifth series. As well as two more series, it was recently rumoured that a Peaky Blinders film could be in the works.

A photo posted by the show’s official Twitter account has confirmed that filming finished on July 7. See that post below.

Peaky Blinders is expected to return to screens in October.

The series will begin with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) receiving a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve which sparks concerns that the Peaky Blinders are in mortal danger. Fleeing his country home, he returns to Birmingham to prepare for an oncoming war.

Recent additions to the cast for series four include Adrien Brody, and even Game Of Thrones star Aidan Gillan.

The show has also become known for making perfect soundtrack choices with songs by The White Stripes, Royal Blood and PJ Harvey. Actor Cillian Murphy has claimed that David Bowie personally asked to have his music featured in the show.