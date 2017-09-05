A ‘Peaky Blinders’ bar is opening very soon

Fancy a drink with the Shelby boys?

A Peaky Blinders themed bar is set to open later this month, it has been announced.

The Peaky Blinders Bar & Grill is set to open its doors in Paignton, Devon, and promises to honour the spirit of the hit BBC gangster series with an interior that has been decked out to closely resemble the 1920s setting of the show.

The bar is the brainchild of owner Jamie Devon, who has also crafted a drinks menu that aptly includes 14 different types of whiskey.

“We are aiming to open the bar on September 16, and the interior is going to look like a scene out of the 1920s”, he told Devon Live.

“We have installed all bespoke furniture which we have got from different parts of the country and it’s going to look amazing.

“We will be serving up food and our menu will mainly consist of rotisserie chicken dishes and to fit in with the 1920s theme we will predominantly serve whisky.”

The bar’s opening comes as post-production continues on the fourth series of Peaky Blinders, which is expected to air before the end of the year.

Along with the return of Cillian Murphy, series 4 will also see the debut of Adrien Brody.

Teasing Brody’s role, creator Steven Knight previously said: “He genuinely was the actor in my head when I wrote the part. I’m sure he will be a formidable presence in the world of the Peaky Blinders.”