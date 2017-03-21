Penélope Cruz cast as Donatella Versace in ‘American Crime Story’

The actress joins Darren Criss and Edgar Ramirez as a primary cast member in the forthcoming installment of the anthology series

Penélope Cruz has been cast as Donatella Versace in a forthcoming new season of American Crime Story.

After its acclaimed opening season – which covered the infamous O. J. Simpson trial – the true crime anthology series will take on a different case with each new season. After the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 is covered in season two’s Katrina, American Crime Story will then dramatise the investigation into the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace by serial killer Andrew Cunanan – entitled Versace.

With Versace set to air in 2018 six months after Katrina, the cast of the former has today been bolstered by the news that Penélope Cruz has joined the show. The Vicky Cristina Barcelona star will play Donatella Versace, the sister of Gianni (who will be played by Edgar Ramirez).

Gianni’s murderer, Andrew Cunanan, will be portrayed by Glee actor Darren Criss. The events depicted in Versace will be based on the book Vulgar Favors by Maureen Orth, while American Crime Story co-creator Ryan Murphy is set to direct the first episode of the season.

Future installments of American Crime Story beyond the Versace season are also in the works, with plans afoot to base one season on the 1998 Monica Lewinsky scandal.