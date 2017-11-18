Peter Kay announces ‘Car Share’ will be returning next year

The show will return for two special episodes, including a finale.

Peter Kay has announced that ‘Car Share’ will be returning in 2018, for two special episodes.

The Bolton comedian revealed the news while appearing on last night’s ‘Children in Need’ in character as John Redmond, with co-star Sian Gibson, who plays Kayleigh Kitson.

One of the episodes will be a finale, and the other will be an improvised edition, called ‘Car Share: Unscripted’. The unscripted episode will be “nothing to do with the story” and will be half an hour of the cast “basically making the script up and improvising”.

Speaking about the new episodes on ‘Children in Need’, the comedian said: “It’s been a very hard secret to keep. We were getting constant abuse about it. People have been very angry the series ended in that way.”

The season finale will explain what happened after the big argument – which ended season two on a cliffhanger back in May – and will air next year.

Fans had previously been left disappointed when Kay said he wouldn’t be making any more episodes of the show.

“You’re better quitting while you’re ahead,” he told BBC Radio Manchester in an interview back in May.

“There’s only so much you can do in a car and the last thing you want to do is ruin it because I think it’s a lovely thing.”

Back in April, Elbow frontman Guy Garvey made a surprise appearance on ‘Car Share’.

The season two premiere saw Garvey’s unexpected appearance towards the end of the episode, with the singer playing the role of motorcycle enthusiast Steve. Steve discusses bikes with John Redmond in the very short cameo.

Meanwhile, Peter Kay recently announced his first live tour in eight years.

He’ll be touring from April 2018 to March 2019, with numerous dates in cities up and down the UK. See here for ticket info.