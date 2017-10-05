Peter Kay gets shirtless to parody ‘Pride And Prejudice’ for new Warburtons advert

'An epic tale of passion, flour and a woman stood on a hill'

Peter Kay has made headlines by parodying ‘Pride & Prejudice’ for the new Warburtons bread advert. Check it out along with his tour dates below.

Entitled ‘Pride & Breadjudice’, the comedian becomes a Mr Darcy-esque character for the ‘steamy period drama’ – in ‘an epic tale of passion, flour and a woman stood on a hill’.

The parody sees the ‘Phoenix Nights’ star play seeds salesman Thomas Warburton, who falls in love with Ellen – before their romantic adventure drives him to create the now legendary loaf. An adaptation of the true story of Warbutons, the advert was made to commemorate the 141st anniversary of the bread company.

While the advert will make its television debut on Sunday October 7 on ITV, Kay has also recorded more shorts for online. See Kay run through pitches of various alternatives for the advert below – including zombie nightmare ‘The Walking Bread’.

Peter Kay tour dates and tickets

Meanwhile, Peter Kay’s upcoming ‘Dance For Life’ UK arena tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Fri January 26 2018 – COVENTRY Ericsson Indoor Arena

Sat January 27 2018 – COVENTRY Ericsson Indoor Arena

Fri March 02 2018 – LIVERPOOL Space by Echo Arena

Sat March 03 2018 – LIVERPOOL Space by Echo Arena

Fri March 30 2018 – MANCHESTER Manchester Central

Sat March 31 2018 – MANCHESTER Manchester Central