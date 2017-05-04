Peter Kay confirms third season of ‘Phoenix Nights’ is written and he “would love to go back” to it

The Bolton comedian's co-created show ran for two seasons between 2001-2

Peter Kay has revealed that a third season of Phoenix Nights has been written – but that “things have got in the way” of actually filming it.

Kay co-created and starred in the cult Channel 4 comedy series, which aired for two seasons between 2001-2. The show also introduced Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness to a wider audience, as well as inspiring the Phoenix Nights spin-off Max and Paddy’s Road To Nowhere in 2004.

The prospect of a third season of Phoenix Nights has been a topic of discussion for some time, with Kay initially confirming all the way back in 2006 that new episodes had been written. Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester earlier this week (May 2), Kay was again asked about the progress of season three.

“I love Phoenix Nights and I would love to go back. I’ve got a lot of ideas about Phoenix Nights,” Kay said. “In fact there’s a whole series three been written for about 15 years but so many things get in the way in life like touring and being a father. Real life continues and Car Share takes about a year to make and edit.”

In mentioning his latest series Car Share, Kay also confirmed that a third season of the Sian Gibson-starring comedy wouldn’t be happening.

“There’s not going to be a series three of Car Share so it won’t ever happen,” he declared. “You’ve got to get out while the going’s good. No Christmas special, no.”

