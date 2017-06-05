‘Wallace and Gromit’ actor Peter Sallis dead at 96

Sallis also played Norman 'Cleggy' Clegg in 'Last of the Summer Wine'

British actor Peter Sallis has passed away at the age of 96.

Sallis was best known for his roles as the voice of Wallace in Wallace and Gromit and Norman “Cleggy” Clegg in Last of the Summer Wine.

The actor’s agents confirmed the news of his death, revealing that Sallis died “peacefully with his family by his side” on Friday (June 2).

Jonathan Altaras Associates released a statement saying: “It is with sadness that we announce that our client Peter Sallis died peacefully, with his family by his side, at Denville Hall on Friday, June 2.”

Sallis appeared in Last of the Summer Wine from 1973 until the show’s end in 2010. He was the only actor to appear in all 295 episodes of the sitcom.

Sallis was awarded an OBE by the Queen in 2007 for his services to drama.

Speaking before his death, he said of Wallace and Gromit‘s global success: “It is pleasing knowing millions are going to see your work and enjoy it. To still be involved in a project like this at my age is heart-warming. To have a legacy like this is very comforting. I am very lucky to have been involved.”