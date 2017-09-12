YouTube star PewDiePie apologises after n-word controversy

Online personality calls racial slur "the worst word that I could possibly think of"

YouTube star PewDiePie has issued an apology after he was heard uttering the n-word during a recent online broadcast.

The 27-year-old Swedish online personality – real name Felix Kjellberg – has earned an estimated $124 million since 2010, making him the highest-paid YouTuber.

During a live stream which saw PewDiePie playing a video game, Kjellberg was heard saying the “n-word”. He initially said that he “didn’t mean that in a bad way”, but has now posted a full apology via YouTube.

“You probably won’t believe me when I say this but whenever I go online and hear other players use the same kind of language that I did, I always find it extremely immature and stupid, and I hate how I now personally fed into that part of gaming,” Kjellberg said.

Describing his comments as “something that I said in the heat of the moment” and “the worst word that I could possibly think of”, Kjellberg added that “it sort of slipped out”.

Kjellberg went on to say that he was “not going to make any excuses because there aren’t any excuses for it” and that he is “disappointed in himself because it seems like I’ve learned nothing from all these past controversies”.

“It’s not that I think I can say or do whatever I want and get away with it, that’s not it at all, I’m just an idiot, but that doesn’t make what I said or how I said it okay,” Kjellberg stated. “It was not okay. I’m really sorry if I offended, hurt or disappointed anyone with all of this. Being in the position I am, I should know better… and I owe it to my audience and myself to do better than this because I know I am better than this.”

“I really want to better myself, not just for me but for anyone who looks up to me.” Watch PewDiePie’s apology in the video below.

Earlier this year, the YouTuber was accused of anti-Semitism.In one of his videos, a man dressed as Jesus said, “Hitler did nothing wrong.” Another showed two men who had been paid to hold up a sign which read: “Death to all Jews.”

In the wake of the controversy, Kjellberg lost a partnership deal with Disney.

“I do strongly believe that you can joke about anything,” PewDiePie later commented in his apology video. “I love to push boundaries, but I consider myself a rookie comedian. I’ve definitely made mistakes like this before. It’s always been a growing and learning experience for me.”

He later blamed the media for allegedly “misrepresenting” what had happened. “If there’s anything I’ve learned about the media from being a public figure, it’s how they blatantly misrepresent people for their own personal gain, even viciously attack people just to further themselves,” he said.

Kjellberg built his wealth by commenting on video games and other hot topics. The star started posting YouTube videos in April of 2010 and has amassed 53 million YouTube subscribers. His videos have been watched over 14 billion times.