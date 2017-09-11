He has previously been accused of anti-Semitism

YouTube star PewDiePie was heard using the “n-word” during an online broadcast.

The 27-year-old Swedish comedian – real name Felix Kjellberg – has earned an estimated $124 million since 2010, making him the highest-paid YouTuber.

During a live stream which saw PewDiePie playing a video game, Kjellberg was heard saying the “n-word”.

He later apologized and said he ‘didn’t mean that in a bad way’.

Earlier this year, the YouTuber attracted criticism by posting a series of videos whose content purports to be humorous, but actually came off as anti-Semitic.

One featured a man dressed as Jesus saying, “Hitler did nothing wrong.” Another showed two men who had been paid to hold up a sign which read: “Death to all Jews.” In the wake of the controversy, he lost a partnership deal with Disney.

“I do strongly believe that you can joke about anything,” PewDiePie later commented in his apology video. “I love to push boundaries, but I consider myself a rookie comedian. I’ve definitely made mistakes like this before. It’s always been a growing and learning experience for me.”

He later blamed the media for allegedly “misrepresenting” what had happened. “If there’s anything I’ve learned about the media from being a public figure, it’s how they blatantly misrepresent people for their own personal gain, even viciously attack people just to further themselves,” he said.

Kjellberg built his wealth by commenting on video games and other hot topics. The star started posting YouTube videos in April of 2010 and has amassed 53 million YouTube subscribers. His videos have been watched over 14 billion times.