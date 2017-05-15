‘Fleabag”s Phoebe Waller-Bridge responds to ‘Doctor Who’ rumours

The BAFTA-winning writer and actress had been linked with the lead role following Peter Capaldi's exit from the long-running BBC show

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has responded to rumours linking her with the lead role in Doctor Who.

Waller-Bridge, who picked up the BAFTA for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme at the London ceremony last night (May 14), had been the subject of intense speculation regarding her possible candidacy to become the first female Doctor Who. Peter Capaldi will exit the role after the conclusion of the current season of the long-running BBC sci-fi series.

Waller-Bridge has now addressed the rumours, with the Fleabag star playing down the rumours last night by comprehensively stating “I am not going to be the first female Doctor Who.” (via Metro)

With Waller-Bridge out of the running, Kris Marshall now appears to be the leading frontrunner for the role.

Announcing his departure from the show earlier this year, Capaldi said that the show helped him see “the world at its best.”

“From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.”

Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat, who currently serves as writer and executive producer on Doctor Who, will also leave the show after the end of its current season.