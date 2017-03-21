Photos emerge as filming starts on new series of ‘Peaky Blinders’

Cillian Murphy and co have been shooting in Liverpool

Photos have emerged from the set as filming has begun on the new series of ‘Peaky Blinders‘.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the fourth season of the Birmingham-based period crime drama would begin shooting in March.

Now, The Mirror reports that the streets of Liverpool have been given a 1920s makeover to be transformed into a set, while various sources have shared photos of Cillian Murphy and co filming around the town – including an action scene in which his character of Thomas Shelby is seen running down the street with a pistol:

Season 4 🎥 A post shared by Boycey (@boyceyboycey) on Mar 20, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Fans of the show have a lot to looks forward to, after it was revealed that the BBC not only ordered a fourth but also a fifth series.