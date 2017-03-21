Photos emerge as filming starts on new series of ‘Peaky Blinders’

Cillian Murphy and co have been shooting in Liverpool
Photos have emerged from the set as filming has begun on the new series of ‘Peaky Blinders‘.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that the fourth season of the Birmingham-based period crime drama would begin shooting in March.
Now, The Mirror reports that the streets of Liverpool have been given a 1920s makeover to be transformed into a set, while various sources have shared photos of Cillian Murphy and co filming around the town – including an action scene in which his character of Thomas Shelby is seen running down the street with a pistol:
Fans of the show have a lot to looks forward to, after it was revealed that the BBC not only ordered a fourth but also a fifth series.
“I’m very, very excited because I’m just completing [the writing of] Episode 6 of Series 4, which again I think is the best yet,” writer and creator Steven Knight Deadline. “And I’m loving it and it’s not like work, it’s not like a labour, I love doing it, and the boys are coming back and they’re loving the scripts, and we start shooting in March.”
He also confirmed that Tom Hardy will be returning as violent gang leader Alfie Solomons during the new series, saying: “We can’t do it without Alfie.”
The next series is expected to hit screens in October.
In statement to the BBC, Knight said that the fourth series is likely to be set in 1926 and will include the General Strike.
“I want to shine the light on the 1920s and hopefully the 1930s, making it a true between the wars family story,” he said. “I want the family trajectory to continue upwards and for them to become wealthier and more powerful. The only thing I want to do is for Tommy to be knighted, to become Sir Thomas Shelby for various nefarious reasons!”
“I hope it does run and run all the way up to the Second World War, but it does get harder to get the cast together as the actors are being pulled into feature films. It’s a victim of its own success.
He continued: “Tom Hardy was very keen to return. He’s an actor in high demand but he made sure he would be available for ‘Peaky Blinders’. I know how he feels. This is my hobby – writing and directing films are the day job, but Peaky Blinders is what I do because I love it.
“I have a real loyalty and affection for it, it’s my baby and I have wanted to do it for 20 years.”
As well as two more series, it was recently rumoured that a Peaky Blinders film could be in the works.