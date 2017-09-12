Piers Morgan defends controversial Paul Hollywood Nazi costume

“I feel sorry for him in a way.”

The TV presenter Piers Morgan has defended Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood against critics of his Nazi uniform costume.

An image of Hollywood wearing the costume was widely circulated over the weekend, to widespread outrage. Hollywood later issued a statement saying that the photos dated back to a New Years eve TV programme themed costume party in 2003 when he was dressed as a character from ‘Allo ‘Allo!. Hollywood said he was “absolutely devastated if this caused offence to anyone.” Ricky Gervais was amongst those who ridiculed Hollywood for the costume:

According to Digital Spy, Piers Morgan told viewers of Good Morning Britain, “I feel sorry for him in a way.”

Morgan explained that, “obviously lots of people in programmes like ‘Allo ‘Allo! and Dad’s Army wore Nazi uniforms.” He added, “this was not about supporting Nazis but about shows like ‘Allo ‘Allo!. They were hugely popular, especially with heroes and villains-themed parties. It didn’t mean people supported what they did. It’s fancy dress and in a way you’re lampooning them.”

Morgan also suggested that the “timescale” meant “the mood was a bit different even then.”

In May, viewers criticised Morgan for a “sickening” interview following the terrorist attack on an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.