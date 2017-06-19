Piers Morgan loses temper with MP Michael Gove over Grenfell Tower blaze live on air

'Stick it where the sun don't shine'

Piers Morgan has become the talk of Twitter once again, after losing his temper with MP Michael Gove during a live interview about the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

Gove was appearing on ‘Good Morning Britain’ today, when host Morgan grew emotional when talking about the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze – which so far has claimed 58 lives, with the death toll expected to rise.

Morgan was interviewing the Conservative MP and Home Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, when Gove argued that Morgan was too “emotionally distraught” to report on the situation “coolly”, at which point the host retaliated.

“You can stick your coolness where the sun don’t shine,” replied Morgan. “I don’t feel cool about this. I feel very angry about these people and I feel angry about the other people who are now living in terror in other tower blocks, scared that this may happen to them.”

In an attempt to calm the situation, Gove then replied: “Piers, I don’t think language like that is appropriate on morning television,” to which Morgan said “I don’t care what you think.”

Morgan continued: “If you don’t think I’ve got the right to feel emotional about this then I don’t give a damn what you think. This is a total disgrace! I damn well want sprinkler systems put into tower blocks and I want it done immediately.”

When pushed as to whether installing sprinklers in existing tower blocks would be a priority for the government, Gove replied: “I said it earlier and I’ll say it again, this was an absolutely horrific event. I want to help people get justice and get answers. I feel as strongly as anybody else. We need to look at the detail and get the facts right.”

Morgan then took to Twitter to defend the interview:

Last week saw ‘Good Morning Britain’ criticised for showing footage of residents still trapped in the Grenfell Tower blaze.

Prime Minister Theresa May has promised an official investigation into how the fire came about, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded ‘the truth’ for residents when he visited the site of the tragedy.