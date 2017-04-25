Piers Morgan criticised for telling co-presenter Susanna Reid her outfit ‘isn’t see-through enough’

Morgan made the remarks on 'Good Morning Britain' earlier today

Piers Morgan has been criticised for “inappropriate” comments made about co-presenter Susanna Reid’s outfit on Good Morning Britain.

Morgan made the comments on this morning’s episode of the ITV daybreak show, saying: “I’m slightly perked up by Susanna’s opening line this morning when she put on this dazzling outfit. She said ‘Is this too see-through?’ to which the obvious answer was ‘not quite enough'”.

“Can I say that at 6am?” Morgan then added. You can watch footage of Morgan making the comments at The Sun.

Morgan’s comments were criticised by fans online. One Twitter user wrote: “Talk about inappropriate @piersmorgan saying @susannareid100 top isn’t see through enough it’s like @realDonaldTrump & @billoreilly.”

Meanwhile, Reid recently spoke to The Guardian about working with Morgan on the morning show, saying: “I need to be fully functioning as I have to deal with Piers Morgan most mornings.”

Piers Morgan recently made headlines after being involved in a Twitter spat with Harry Potter author JK Rowling. The dispute stemmed from Rowling applauding comedian Jim Jefferies for telling Morgan to “fuck off” live on air. Morgan’s own son later appeared to side with Rowling, leading to Morgan threatening that he would take his son out of his will.