Playwright and actor Sam Shepard has died

He won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and received Oscar and Emmy nominations for his acting.

Playwright, actor and director Sam Shepard has died at the age of 73.

He passed away at home in Kentucky last Thursday (July 27) following complications pertaining to ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), his family said in a statement.

During a long and incredibly distinguished career, Shepard received Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his acting, and won the Pulizer Prize for Drama for his 1979 play Buried Child. He also received a BAFTA nomination for co-writing the screenplay to Wim Wenders’ classic 1984 road movie Paris, Texas, and earned Tony nominations for two of his plays.

Ever prolific, Shepard wrote 44 plays, several books of short stories, essays, and memoirs, and appeared in dozens of films and TV dramas. Some of his most notable film appearances came in The Right Stuff, Days Of Heaven, Steel Magnolias, Black Hawk Down, and The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford.

Shepard remained active in recent years, acting in the acclaimed Netflix drama series Bloodline and films including August Osage County, Mud and Safe House.

Shepard was married to Edward Scissorhands actress O-Lan Jones from 1969 to 1984. A subsequent long-term relationship with American Horror Story actress Jessica Lange lasted from 1982 to 1989. He is survived by three children and two sisters.