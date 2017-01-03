‘Pointless’ clip goes viral after contestant gives ‘worst answer of all time’

Contestant with Geography A-level appears to think that Paris is a country

A clip from BBC quiz show Pointless has gone viral after a contestant gave what some viewers are referring to as the “worst answer of all time”.

Pointless airs every weekday on BBC One after launching on BBC Two in 2009. Hosted by Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman, it sees pairs of contestants attempting to provide an obscure answer to a variety of surveyed questions.

In a recent episode, a contestant called Sarah failed to name a correct country which ends with two consonants, instead appearing to believe that Paris is its own country.

The contestant, who claimed to have an A-level in Geography, said that she was “having a blank” and that she “couldn’t think of anything”, much to the dismay of her team partner, Mariam, whose expression has been the source of many jokes and memes online.

Possible answers included Denmark, Luxembourg, England, Ireland, New Zealand and any other nation ending with “-land”.

Richard Osman later retweeted a post that said “Life lesson: never piss off Mariam”.

See the clip in full below.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Friendship destroyed on Pointless as contestant gives worst answer of all time and her mate is rag”, while another said: “Mariam and Sarah getting knocked out in the first round on #pointless One of them saw it coming…”